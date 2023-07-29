Avory & Company LLC Acquires New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,021,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after acquiring an additional 942,207 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,274,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,491,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,092,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,413,000 after buying an additional 42,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,538 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.13. 1,584,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,897. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

