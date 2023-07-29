Axie Infinity Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $42.49 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $871.36 million and approximately $42.49 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $6.20 or 0.00021124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017401 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014430 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,361.49 or 1.00013182 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002255 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,506,242 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,506,242.30627233 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.11665658 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 333 active market(s) with $35,229,190.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

