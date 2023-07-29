Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AXNX. CL King began coverage on Axonics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $60.85 on Friday. Axonics has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $395,630.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $455,130.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Axonics by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

(Get Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.