Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $236.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.66 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.
Axos Financial Stock Performance
AX stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. The stock had a trading volume of 630,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,891. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial
In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Axos Financial
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on AX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.
About Axos Financial
Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.
