Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $236.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.66 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

AX stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. The stock had a trading volume of 630,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,891. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,477,000 after purchasing an additional 80,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,670,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after acquiring an additional 485,842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,466,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after acquiring an additional 173,836 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,977,000 after buying an additional 26,763 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,787,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

