Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,314 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 246.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $2,503,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.59. 10,891,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,347. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,110,633.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,938.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

