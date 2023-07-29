Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.04. 9,984,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,191,898. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average is $70.59. The stock has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.28.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

