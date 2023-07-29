Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,205 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $165.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,117,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,172,972. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.25 and its 200-day moving average is $106.24. The company has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

