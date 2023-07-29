Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.03.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $108.61 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $166.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

