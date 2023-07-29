Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $841,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average is $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

