Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 424 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,627. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $333.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.88 and its 200 day moving average is $302.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Argus cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.38.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

