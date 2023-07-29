Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,608,000 after acquiring an additional 709,638 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $154.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.39 and a twelve month high of $155.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.53%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

