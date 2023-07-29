Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,563,000 after acquiring an additional 479,422 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,778,800,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062,636 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.84. 2,732,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,485,241. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1923 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.