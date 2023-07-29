Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,418 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $165.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.34. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

