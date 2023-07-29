Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.80

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.80 and traded as high as $25.78. Banco Macro shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 209,891 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Macro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Banco Macro Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Banco Macro Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.42%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.27%.
Institutional Trading of Banco Macro
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Banco Macro by 980.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Banco Macro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 367,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Banco Macro by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter.
Banco Macro Company Profile
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
