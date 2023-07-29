Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BKCYF traded down C$0.19 on Friday, reaching C$3.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,457. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.82. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public has a 12 month low of C$2.11 and a 12 month high of C$3.60.
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile
