Barclays Increases Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $63.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.19.

Carrier Global Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

