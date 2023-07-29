Barclays Raises Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target to $89.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:FBIN traded down $3.42 on Friday, hitting $71.73. 2,442,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.78. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $318,046.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,130.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

