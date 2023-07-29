Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BAX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 restated an assumes rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Baxter International Stock Up 3.4 %

BAX opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $62.24.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a positive return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

