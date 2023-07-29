Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $101.75

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €101.75 ($113.06) and traded as high as €109.96 ($122.18). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €109.96 ($122.18), with a volume of 1,121,262 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($116.67) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of €107.89 and a 200-day moving average of €101.75.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

