B&D White Capital Company LLC Invests $8.72 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 133,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.0% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 52,789 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,115,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,199. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $78.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average is $66.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

