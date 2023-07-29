Beck Bode LLC Has $702,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Beck Bode LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $2,856,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT traded down $4.26 on Friday, reaching $188.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,397. The firm has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.