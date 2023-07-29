Beck Bode LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beck Bode LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $294.03. 2,716,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,853. The company has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.36 and its 200 day moving average is $281.88.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

