Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the June 30th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Belite Bio Price Performance
BLTE stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.10. 91,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,953. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. Belite Bio has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $39.85.
Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belite Bio will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Belite Bio by 1,397.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 757,560 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.
Featured Articles
