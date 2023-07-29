Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the June 30th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Belite Bio Price Performance

BLTE stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.10. 91,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,953. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. Belite Bio has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belite Bio will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLTE shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Belite Bio by 1,397.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 757,560 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

