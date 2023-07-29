Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Down 57.3% in July

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,300 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the June 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Benitec Biopharma by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 255,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 292,929 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of BNTC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. 135,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,159. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $5.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

