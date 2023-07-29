BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU) Stock Price Down 6.8%

BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$22.00 and last traded at C$22.09. Approximately 60,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 52,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.71.
BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.87.
