Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,324 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 427.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $485,495.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $485,495.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,389 shares of company stock worth $1,488,535 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 6.5 %

HLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded down $6.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.23. 1,031,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,084. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.59. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $108.43.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $415.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.00 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 14.88%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

