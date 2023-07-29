Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,303,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,188,000 after acquiring an additional 571,583 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,828 shares during the period. Enstar Group LTD boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,087,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,500,000 after acquiring an additional 76,610 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 224,553 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,586,000 after acquiring an additional 154,537 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ares Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,907,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 116.36%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

