Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 143.1% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 47.1% in the first quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.57.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock traded down $5.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.98. 2,260,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,226. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

