Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.45. 5,298,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,667. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

