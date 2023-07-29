Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $921,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 164.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 127,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,872,000 after acquiring an additional 64,928 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after acquiring an additional 59,162 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.66. 481,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

