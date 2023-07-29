Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases 263 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,350,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $140,332,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 345,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $138,137,000 after purchasing an additional 144,449 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 127,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TDY traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $382.02. The company had a trading volume of 675,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $402.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.75.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.