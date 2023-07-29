Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $376,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,534,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,908.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $140.53. 319,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,056. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.86 and its 200 day moving average is $125.03.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ARW. Bank of America reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

