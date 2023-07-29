Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 13,101 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,101 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 104,682.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,590,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574,390 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 338.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 195,777 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 102,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 66,869 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

DWX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.78. 20,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,230. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

