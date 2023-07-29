Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $357.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.19.

Biogen Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $265.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.38. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

