Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Trading Up 8.5%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Free Report) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.31. 64,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 466,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Bird Global Trading Up 8.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Bird Global had a negative return on equity of 490.63% and a negative net margin of 161.19%. The business had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Bird Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bird Global

In related news, Director Travis Vanderzanden acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 995,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $200,850. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bird Global by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318,972 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bird Global during the 1st quarter worth $686,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bird Global by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bird Global by 155.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,658,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,768 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bird Global by 448.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,359,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,465 shares in the last quarter.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

