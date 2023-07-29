Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $76.81 Million

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $32,974.51 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for approximately $3.29 or 0.00011218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum launched on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

