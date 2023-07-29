Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00103651 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00045543 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031709 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

