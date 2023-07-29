Bitcoin Trading 1.5% Lower This Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $571.04 billion and $6.59 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $29,370.62 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.09 or 0.00820863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00121936 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018997 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,442,531 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.