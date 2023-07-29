Bitcoin Trading 1.5% Lower This Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $571.04 billion and $6.59 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $29,370.62 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.09 or 0.00820863 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00121936 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018997 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,442,531 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
