BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 114.6% from the June 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

CII traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 52,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,606. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $20.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

