BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,293.20

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,293.20 ($16.58) and traded as low as GBX 1,284.14 ($16.47). BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,296 ($16.62), with a volume of 98,613 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 20.22 and a current ratio of 20.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,293.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,329.34. The stock has a market cap of £629.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.94 and a beta of 1.09.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a GBX 25.50 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $14.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -516.50%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Ronald Gould acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,307 ($16.76) per share, for a total transaction of £13,070 ($16,758.56). 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

