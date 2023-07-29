Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,013,000 after buying an additional 700,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $37,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.22.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.05. 3,679,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201,396. The company has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.57. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 198.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and have sold 3,095,000 shares worth $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

