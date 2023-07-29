Blockearth Self Reported Market Cap Tops $36.50 Million (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last week, Blockearth has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockearth token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockearth has a total market capitalization of $36.50 million and approximately $0.50 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Blockearth

Blockearth’s genesis date was October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockearth’s official website is blockearth.io.

Buying and Selling Blockearth

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12621394 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockearth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockearth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

