BMO Capital Markets Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$175.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $120.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average of $118.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.5996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,400,975,000 after buying an additional 188,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 70,386 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,513,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.