BNB Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 29th. One BNB coin can now be bought for $242.34 or 0.00825111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $37.29 billion and $300.97 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BNB has traded up 0% against the dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,855,573 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,855,650.96421972. The last known price of BNB is 242.1542898 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1545 active market(s) with $374,826,446.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

