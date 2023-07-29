Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.96-$2.00 EPS.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE BSX traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.69. 10,509,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,166,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.20.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,371,164. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 70.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,030,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,351 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

