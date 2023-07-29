Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $155.64

Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.64 and traded as low as $155.54. Boyd Group Income Fund shares last traded at $155.64, with a volume of 400 shares.
Boyd Group Income Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.64 and its 200 day moving average is $155.64.
Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile
Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair/replacement, and related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Boyd Group Income Fund
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.