Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BREZW remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Friday. 37,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,537. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.