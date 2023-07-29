Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the June 30th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Brera Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of BREA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,099. Brera has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.

Brera Company Profile

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

