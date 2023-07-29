BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) Trading Down 0.8%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCTXF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.00. 56,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,922% from the average session volume of 1,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

