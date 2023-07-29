Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Issues Earnings Results

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 24.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

BWB opened at $10.88 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski acquired 10,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas L. Place bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $30,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,390.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 13,875 shares of company stock valued at $119,550. 21.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 11.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,444,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after acquiring an additional 247,129 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.